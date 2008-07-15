Charges Filed Following Charlotte Robbery and Chase

Written by Jeff Rivenbark

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have released the names two suspects involved in a robbery and chase on July 14th.

According to police, Jerry Beatty met a woman at Monroe Road and Conference Drive after meeting her in a telephone chat room.

Autavias Dreher took Beatty into the Castlewood Apartment complex where two black males robbed Beatty at gunpoint.

Obadiah Jabbar Doctor and Dreher got into Beatty's vehicle and left the apartment complex.

A short while later, CMPD officers spotted the victim's vehicle on Independence Boulevard. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects led police on a chase. The pursuit ended when the victim's vehicle blew a tire.

Doctor and Dreher were taken into custody by police. They have been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery as well as traffic charges related to the pursuit.