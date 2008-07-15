General Motors Restructuring Plan

Written by Becky Gulden

General Motors is expected to announce on Tuesday a big restructuring plan that could mean cutting thousands of salaried jobs.

This is the latest sign of a weakening economy.

GM is also expected to slash more truck production because of falling sales and an increase of Wall Street demand for more action to turn around its losses.

High gas prices have more Americans buying smaller and more fuel efficient cars which is hurting sales at GM.

The auto giant's sales were down 16 percent in the first six months of this year and its stock price has hit a 50-year low.