Less Money for Roads

North Carolina's gas tax has moved to the highest level allowed under state law.

Despite a higher tax rate, cities like Charlotte are being warned that fewer dollars are coming from Raleigh. The message is dollars may have to be stretched to complete street projects. WBTV's Steve Crump found where and why the city may come up short.

$.30 out of every gallon of gas sold is earmarked taken by the state for the upkeep of our city's streets and roads.

The formula is based on a state revenue sharing called the Powell Bill. That money goes to pay for street surface maintanence.

During 2007 the state delivered more the 18 million dollars for street resurfacaing and road repairs.

Now, cities like Charlotte are being told to brace for a shortfall.

First word came back in March when notices from the North Carolina League of Municipalities used state budget projections saying that revenues would be down between

6 and 7% percent...and the word came prior to gas hitting four dollars a gallon.

City Council member Anthony Foxx sees conservation bringing the burden of a double edeged sword.

"So when the price of oil goes up, the price of asphalt goes up. So when you have the price going up and driving going down it's a recipe for disaster," says Foxx.

But the question remains, how fewer dollars will Charlotte get, and will projects be cut ?

We should know more about how many fewer dollars Charlotte will recieve and what projects will be cut in September.