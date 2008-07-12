Camilla Kaluzny, a Judo Star

Written by: Michelle Bailey

Judo, which means, "gentle way", is a form of martial arts. A popular sport worldwide and in the Olympics.

Camilla Kaluzny, a local competitor from the Lake Norman area, is officially one of the best. She competed in the Junior Nationals held in Boston, Massachutes and received top honors in the country. The 11 year old finished first in the 42 kilogram division out of over 300 participants.

Her coach, Ken Nazmetz thinks highly of Camilla. Not only does she have the natural ability, she is a hard worker, but most important, she has determination. He sees her as a future olympian.

For information on Judo classes visit the Lake Norman Judo website.