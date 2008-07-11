Family Escapes from Gastonia House Fire

This house fire in Gastonia early Friday morning remains under investigation.

Written by Jeff Rivenbark

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Gastonia early Friday morning.

The fire was at 703 Smyre Drive and reported around 2:25 a.m.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire originated near the back porch.

No on inside the house was injured.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage.