Family Escapes from Gastonia House Fire

Written by Jeff Rivenbark

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Gastonia early Friday morning.

The fire was at 703 Smyre Drive and reported around 2:25 a.m.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire originated near the back porch.

No on inside the house was injured.

The fire caused about $25,000 in damage. 

