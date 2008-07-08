NC Licenses Change for Drivers Under 21

North Carolina Legislature is passing an act to change the format of a drivers license or special identification card for anyone twenty-one years old or younger.

The new license will have a vertical format to make recognition of underage persons easier for clerks who sell alcohol and tobacco products.

According to the Division of Motor Vehicles, it will cost North Carolina $50,000 to make the computer system change needed to issue vertical driver's licenses.

Newly licensed minors will recieve their vertical licenses after the law becomes effective.