Profile Zack Munroe

By: Michelle Bailey

Zack Munroe is a rising sophomore at Providence High School. He is spending his summer playing in golf tournaments including this week at The Penisula Club in the Sta- Green Junior All-Star Championship hosted by the American Junior Golf Association.

Zack chose this tournament because of the big name and he hopes to be exposed to college coaches and scouts.

Althugh the competition is tough at these events, Zack loves it. He says that he plays better against better players.

In this Prep Zone, he compares the game to team sports and his game to the world's best golfers.