Amber Alert Issued in South Carolina

by Sean Corcoran

An ambler alert has been issued in South Carolina.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is looking for Colin Custer, 4, who was taken by his father Robert Custer Jr.

The four-year-old boy was taken from a home on Piney Grove Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The two are in a white 1988 Chevrolet van with Florida tags. The van is pulling a cargo trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Office at 803-785-2400.