Two Females Killed in Wreck with Train

Posted by: Whit Walker

A mother and her daughter died today after the car they were traveling in was struck by a Norfolk Southern train at Cox Road and Ozark Avenue at 12:54 this afternoon.

The victims were 57-year-old Mary Davis Castro of 301 Rhyne Oakland Road, Gastonia, and 41-year-old Shirley Davis Clark of 205 Jordon Road, York, S.C.

Gastonia Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating the wreck in which one train was slow moving and the railroad crossing gates were down to stop traffic, but Ms. Castro drove around the warning gate and was struck by another train traveling at a speed of 52 miles per hour. The two women died at the scene.