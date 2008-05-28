Trent Faris

Hometown: Trent was born and raised right down the road in Rock Hill, SC.

Education: Winthrop University, B.A. in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Broadcasting. Minor in History.

1994 Graduate of Rock Hill High School -- "Once a Bearcat... Always a Bearcat!"

Career: Trent started his TV news career at WBTV in 2001 as a Production Assistant. Next he dipped his toes in the radio world right down the hall at WBT radio. After about 2 years, Trent moved back to TV as a half Sports Anchor, half photojournalist at CN2 News in Rock Hill. A year later he returned to WBTV as the Overnight Photojournalist. Over the years at WBTV, he was promoted to Special Projects Producer, then promoted to being a Reporter. It's been quite a roller coaster.

After high school Trent served in the US Navy from 1994 to 1997 on the USS Independence CV-62, forward deployed in Yokosuka, Japan, as an Aviation Ordnanceman. In those 3 years, Trent traveled to Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Guam, Sydney and Perth Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hawaii. Join the Navy and see the world!

Beat: South Carolina: York, Lancaster and Chester Counties

Honors: 2005 - RTNDAC First Place Award for Spot News, for a Tornado touch down in Lancaster County. 2008 - Nominated for a Midsouth Emmy for Untold Stories of a Fading Past.

Favorite Stories: Trent and Molly Grantham worked closely together on a series called "Untold Stories of a Fading Past", about World War II veterans living in our area. He met some real heroes during those interviews and being a history buff he learned a great deal from those men.

Family: Wife Jeanie, Daughters Olivia and Twins Raegan and Riley.

Hobbies: Photography, fishing, hunting, jogging, yard work, going to the beach, going to Clemson football games, and spending time with his family.

Community Involvement: Trent attends North Rock Hill Church.

Favorite Food: Wings, Ribs, and Sub Sandwiches



Email: tfaris@wbtv.com