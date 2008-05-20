Officer Shoots and Kills Suspect

Posted by: LaToya Boyce

Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving one of their own. It happened today on the 400 block of Sylvania Avenue off North Tryon.

CMPD responded to report of a robbery in the area around 1 p.m.

Police say they heard gunshots when they arrived. An officer chased and shot the suspect. There are reports the young man was shot in the back, but police say that contradicts information the information they have received. A silver pistol was on the ground a couple of feet away from the suspect's body, which indicates he may have been armed.

A colleague of the officer who allegedly fired the shots says the officer is experienced and is even a member of the SWAT Team. That officer is under investigation tonight.