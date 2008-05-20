Official Dedication for Bruton Smith Boulevard

Bruton Smith looks up at one of the road signs put up in his honor.

By Jeff Rivenbark

A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday morning for Bruton Smith Boulevard.

The ceremony was held at the Rocky River Golf Course in Concord.

"This is recognition for Bruton's contribution to the racing community and what this community means to Concord," said Concord Mayor Scott Padgett.

Eventually, all Speedway Boulevard signs will be replaced with the new name, Bruton Smith Boulevard.

WBTV's David Whisenant was present for the dedication ceremony and has more details in this report.