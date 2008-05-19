Monday's Health Alert

By Jason Holder

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in this country.

But in a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control, only 16-percent of Americans knew the five main warning signs.

So, here they are.

Sudden weakness or numbness of the arms, legs or face.

Sudden vision problems in one or both eyes.

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance or coordination or difficulty walking.

Sudden confusion or trouble speaking.

or sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Doctors can't stress enough.

If you or someone you know has just one of these symptoms, drop everything and call 9-1-1 immediately.

--

A report out in the Journal of Oncology finds only about five-percent of American cancer survivors follow their doctor's diet and exercise recommendations.

Doctors say cancer survivors should get at least two and half hours of exercise a week, eat five servings of fruits or vegetables a day and quit smoking entirely.

--

And the "grin and bear it" attitude may not be the healthiest one to have at work.

Doctors in Germany set up a fake call center and allowed half the employees to react to insults from people on the other end of the line.

The other half had to suck it up and smile.

Those who had to take the abuse had stress symptoms that lasted much longer.