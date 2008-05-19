Amber Alert: Search for Missing 3-Year-Old

An Amber Alert is still in effect for a child missing from the Raleigh area.

Police need your help finding 3-year-old Siraj Munir Davenport.

He also goes by the name Roji.

Roji disappeared from a flea market in Smithfield on Sunday.

The child's mother tells police she was loading produce in the car, and when she turned around, he was gone.

Roji's pre-school is worried he may have been lured away.

Preschool teacher Susan Barbour said, "He's a very obedient child and he's a very mannerly child and if somebody asked him, you I think. If somebody was to ask him to go help them do something or find something that he could've been swayed off."

Police have done extensive air and ground searches with no luck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.