Toddler Assaulted in Gastonia

Posted by: Whit Walker

A woman is behind bars in Gastonia, accused of assaulting a two-year-old boy.

Police say Dusty Lee Connard hit her friend's son in the face.

The little boy's mother says she was also assaulted when Connard came after her with a night stick.

Connard is being held under a $20,000 secured bond.

