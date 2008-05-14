High Arsenic in the Union County Water

It is something many people take for granted, their drinking water, but water coming from some wells in Union County is tainted with arsenic.

According to census figures, Union County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country. One problem the growth is exposing is arsenic in well water.

The area tested was Indian Trail-Fairview road between Lawyers road and 218. Houses and even a church all had wells that tested positive for arsenic. Some of the levels were very high, which led to a call from the state.

Tonia Bendickson has more on a problem WBTV hnas been looking into for years.