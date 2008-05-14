On Your Side: Bats Proofing Your House

Imagine buying a home only to find bats living inside.

A woman in Rowan County found lots of bats in a home she bought.

First, she heard squeaking in the walls of her Spencer home. Next, she found a dead bat in her sink.

Even though they are actually quite helpful creatures, they can carry rabies. So, you don't want them taking up residence in your home.

John Deal is with Animal Capture and Exclusion.

"If you leave it unchecked you could have a situation where there's a considerable amount of work to get them gone," he warned.

WBTV is on your side with some ways you can prevent this from happening to you.