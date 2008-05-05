Kristen Miranda

Kristen is one of the hosts of WBTV's lifestyle talk show, Morning Break, which airs every weekday at 9am. As a part of the Emmy-nominated WBTV News This Morning, Kristen also brings WBTV viewers breaking news each morning from the Alert Center.

Living in the South is a nice change of pace for Kristen who grew up in lovely, but snowy, places like Oswego, NY and Buffalo, NY. The first thing she noticed when she moved here is that it is sunny almost all year long!

A proud graduate of the State University of New York, College at Fredonia, Kristen studied Video Production with a minor in Spanish and graduated with honors.

Before working at WBTV, Kristen was an anchor/reporter in both Rochester, NY and Binghamton, NY. She first stepped into a newsroom while still in high school, though, and knew this was the career for her. At WBTV Kristen helped to create the weekend morning newscasts which feature the always popular "product testing" segment. She's also been WBTV's Consumer reporter and she has interviewed well known figures such as First Lady Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, CBS News Anchor Charlie Rose, country music superstar Dolly Parton and country singer/North Carolina native Scotty McCreery, just to name a few...

Kristen has been recognized by the North Carolina Associated Press and the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas for her consumer reporting. Prior to coming to WBTV she was also honored by the New York State Associated Press and the Syracuse Press Club for her coverage of breaking news. In 2005 she was chosen for a Rotary International Group Study Exchange to Sweden where she studied television news, radio news, and newspapers production. Kristen has been honored to sit on several boards of directors and works with many local organizations to help spread the word about the good work they are doing in our communities.

A self-described wimp, oddly Kristen takes boxing lessons. She loves to travel and can't wait to go to Italy to try to track down her family tree. She wants to go to pastry school someday and she's pretty obsessed with her dogs Stella and Oliver.

Email: kmiranda@wbtv.com