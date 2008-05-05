Hometown: San Diego, California

Family: Married

Education: Degree in Telecommunications

Hometown : San Diego, California

Career: Ron started out his broadcasting career over two decades ago. His second day as an intern at KNSD-TV Channel 39 in San Diego, he was sent to a police shootout, where a man had barricaded himself inside a restaurant in the border town of San Ysidro. After spending hours crouched underneath the station's live truck ducking for cover from flying bullets, (both from the shooter as well as police) he realized he knew he wanted to do this for a living.

Mostly because of his lack of math skills.

From there, he took a job at the CBS affiliate, KFMB-TV News 8, again in San Diego, as a photographer assistant. He spent two years there learning the tricks of the trade before deciding to accept a position at WIS-TV Channel 10 in Columbia, South Carolina. Ron describes the transition from going from San Diego to Columbia in the middle of the summer as - "slamming your head in a car door over and over again for two years". He then went to work as a photographer at the ABC affiliate in Charlotte N.C., although reluctant to divulge the station's call letters because, in his words, "the nightmares have finally started going away."

After serving two years at said undisclosed television station, he took the position as Chief Photographer in Charleston, South Carolina at WCIV-TV NewsChannel 4, where he covered such stories from the Susan Smith tragedy to every hurricane that even came close to the eastern seaboard. Three years later, he was called back up the big leagues to work at WBTV. A few years after that, he was promoted to Chief Photographer. Then in 2004, a manager at the station had an idea to send a photographer out to cover breaking news on his own. They decided to refer to it as "The Cam Man". Years later, Ron was offered the chance to step out from behind the camera as the new on-air reporter for the morning show at WBTV, which can be seen Monday-Friday from 5:00am-7:00am. He has experienced everything from being at ground zero in New York on 9/11, to the crash of two US Airways planes at Charlotte/Douglas airport, and even being a celebrity guest in a Christmas parade...twice.

Honors: Ron has received numerous AP and RTNDA-C awards for photography.

Hobbies: Surfing (Hey...I'm from California), long distance cycling, racquetball and hiking.

Favorite Food: Sushi...again, the California thing.

E-Mail: rlee@wbtv.com