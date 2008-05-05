Kristen Hampton

Career: Kristen's first taste of news was at an early age. She was a studio guest during a live newscast in her hometown of Augusta, GA. When the show opened, and Kristen got goosebumps, she knew a career in news was in her future. At the ripe old age of 18, she started as a studio camera operator at WAGT. She quickly worked her way into the newsroom as a reporter. Five years later, in 2003, she landed here at WBTV for what she calls, "The best job in the world."

Beat: Kristen brings us a daily report on "The Good News". Since March 2009, Kristen has been scouring the streets and taking viewer suggestions on stories that encourage us and make us smile. "There's so much bad going on in the world right now, but people need to see there's just as much good if not more happening also," Kristen says.

Kristen has featured all types of people, pets and places in her "Good News" segments. If you have an encouraging story or just an interesting person, then let us know! E-mail Kristen your story ideas at goodnews@wbtv.com

See the Good News weekdays at 5:30 on WBTV.

Hobbies: Playing the guitar, cooking, and still photography. Favorite subject matter has been and remains, her kitty cat, Girl. Kristen also considers her job a hobby. Meeting new people and experiencing wonderful things makes her reluctant to call her job, "work".

Email: khampton@wbtv.com