David Whisenant

Family: Married to Jtan; one son, Kyle, daughter-in-law Anna, and granddaughters Ava and Maisie.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Appalachian State University, Boone, NC.

Career: Announcer/sales rep for WSTP/WRDX radio, Salisbury, NC; football color announcer, Appalachian Sports Network for Appalachian State University Mountaineer football.

David grew up watching WBTV and it was the only TV station he ever wanted to work for.

His biggest stories include the Pillowtex/NC Research Campus developments over the years, the tragic fire at Salisbury Millworks, the funeral of President Ronald Reagan, NASCAR-related stories and coverage and follow ups on Hurricane Katrina and the local connections to that disaster and recovery.

Beat: Bureau reporter covering Charlotte and all points north including Salisbury, Concord, and Kannapolis and "wherever they send me."

Honors: Key to the city of Salisbury for Hurricane Katrina relief partnership project; First Place, National Motorsports Press Association Television News Category, 2008; Silver Award, Radio and Television News Director's Association of the Carolinas, 2008; two awards for First Place, National Motorsports Press Association, 2009; Gold Award, Radio and Television News Director's Association of the Carolinas, 2009; Gold Award, RTNDAC, 2010; Charlie Harville Award, NMPA, 2010; First Place Spot News, NMPA, 2010, First Place, Long Form Documentary, NMPA, NC Animal/Rabies Control Association Reporter of the Year, 2012.

Hobbies: Church activities, family, music (Beatles) and lots of reading, British history

Favorite Sports Teams: Appalachian State, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Richard Petty, England (soccer)

Favorite Foods: Shellfish, shrimp, lobster and hot dogs from Hap's in Salisbury.

Email: dwhisenant@wbtv.com