Dedrick Russell

Hometown: Washington, DC

Family: Wife, Valerie and daughter, Deja

Education: BA in English, Virginia State University

Career: Started out as a one man band for station WJWJ in Beaufort, SC. I shot and edited all my stories. I was a reporter and fill-in anchor there.

Several years later I relocated back to Washington, DC. I worked for Newschannel 8, DC's only 24 hour cable news station. I started out as a photographer, then I eventually moved up to reporter. It was very exciting and intense working in DC. I reported during George W. Bush's first presidential inauguration, the 9-11 terrorist attacks, the Washington area sniper incidents, and when the serial arsonist was on the loose.

After staying at Newschannel 8 for six years, it was time for a change. There was a reporter position open at WBTV I went for it and I got it. I started at WBTV in November, 2003 and have been loving the journey. I am beginning to wake and sing the song "Nothin' Could Be Finer Than to be in Carolina in the Morning."

Honors: 2005 Sigma Delta Chi Award for a series entitled the "Troubled Ten." In the series, I highlighted the ten lowest performing high schools in CMS and told viewers what each principal was going to do to boost academic achievement.

Beat: Education with a focus on CMS

Hobbies: Playing violin, learning ways to better myself and spending time with family

Favorite Food: Seafood

Email: DARussell@wbtv.com