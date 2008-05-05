Steve Ohnesorge

Hometown: Morganton, NC
Family: Married to Rosemary; two children
Education: Graduated from Belmont-Abbey College, Belmont, NC
Career: Steve started as a photographer at WBTV in 1975, leaving for CBS (New York) in 1980. He returned from New York a year later and in 1981, started the Morganton-based newsroom.
Hobbies: Golf, sports, woodworking
Email: sohnesorge@wbtv.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788
