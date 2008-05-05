Steve Ohnesorge

Hometown: Morganton, NC

Family: Married to Rosemary; two children

Education: Graduated from Belmont-Abbey College, Belmont, NC

Career: Steve started as a photographer at WBTV in 1975, leaving for CBS (New York) in 1980. He returned from New York a year later and in 1981, started the Morganton-based newsroom.

Hobbies: Golf, sports, woodworking

Email: sohnesorge@wbtv.com