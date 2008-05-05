Chris Suchan

Hometown: Just outside of Detroit, MI. Spent most of life in Northern Virginia, in Clarkston, MI (North of Detroit) & the tiny town of Burgess in Virginia (North of VA Beach.)
Family: married to Kara (www.karaedwardsvo.com), with two cats - Xen and Stormy - and dog, Mason.
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Earth & Space Science and Geology from Radford University. Meteorology-Mississippi State University.
Career: Morning meteorologist at WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg, VA from 1997-2000. Forecaster/Weather producer for meteorologist Chad Myers at WXYZ (ABC) in Detroit (Chad is now at CNN). Also worked for Monday Night Football.
Honors: Certified Member with the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. Holds the AMS Seal of Approval & NWA Seal of Approval.
Hobbies: Chris enjoys golf, weightlifting, fishing, and landscaping. He is big fan of college and pro sports with the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Pistons being his two favorite teams.
Favorite Food: Steak, mashed potatoes and pizza.
Email: csuchan@wbtv.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.