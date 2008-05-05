Al Conklin

Hometown: Nanuet, NY

Family: Married with two daughters and a son.

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology, State University of New York

Career: Al started his forecasting career in radio at Accu-Weather in Pennsylvania and remained there for four years as a broadcast meteorologist. He began his television career at Wilmington, NC's WECT in 1989, as a Meteorologist/Environmental Reporter. After a two year stint at WINK-TV in Fort Myers, FL and a year a WTVJ in Miami, Fl, Al returned to the Carolinas and WBTV in April of 1993.

Honors: AMS TV Seal of Approval; 1997 Emmy for Best Weathercast

Hobbies: Music, traveling, Civil War history and gardening.

Favorite Sports Teams: New York Yankees, Carolina Panthers

Favorite Food: Chicken Parmagania

Email: aconklin@wbtv.com