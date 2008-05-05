Eric Thomas

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Family: Wife - Vickie, Son Tyler, Daughter Victoria, Daughter Emily

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology, Penn State University

Career: October 1983 - June 1984 Weeknight Meteorologist WTOV Steubenville, OH;

July 1984 - August 1988 Weeknight Meteorologist KNOE Monroe, LA;

September 1988 - December 1989 Weekend Meteorologist WBTV Charlotte, NC

January 1990 - December 1992 Morning/Noon Meteorologist WBTV Charlotte, NC

January 1993 - Present Chief Meteorologist WBTV Charlotte, NC

Honors: Multiple Emmy Award winner for Weather Broadcasts. Also, have been voted as Charlotte's Best by various publications around Charlotte. American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval. But the biggest honor for me happens every day when someone turns on WBTV and gives me a chance to inform them about upcoming weather. Thank you for that opportunity. I'll do my best never to let you down!!

Hobbies: Computers, Audio/Video, Bike Riding, Spending time with my family

Favorite Food: Pizza, Steak, Shrimp, Chocolate

Email: ethomas@wbtv.com