Danielle Trotta

Hometown: Danielle was born and raised in Westchester County, New York until she was 10. Her family then packed up and moved to Richmond, Indiana. Just before starting high school she moved within the Hoosier state again to Carmel, Indiana where she lived until leaving for college.

Family: Mother, Phyllis, Father, Dan and younger sister, Andrea all live in Denver, North Carolina.

Education: Danielle attended four colleges throughout the East coast, finishing up at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2005. She majored in Mass media with a minor in journalism.

Favorite Food:There are too many to name just one! Cheeseburgers, Sushi and all seafood, Mexican and her mom's homemade Italian meatballs.

Hobbies/Activities: Danielle enjoys all water sports and going to Ocean Isle beach, NC with her family. She enjoys playing just about every sport especially swimming,basketball, and golf. She loves playing board games and enjoys going out to dinner with friends in uptown Charlotte. She also enjoys going to Charlotte Bobcats games, photography, and interior design.

Career: Danielle began interning at WBTV in the fall of 2005. During her senior year of college she interned in the sports department. Upon graduating from UNCC Danielle began working at WBTV as a weekend editor. She joined the sports department in August 2006. Her favorite stories are ones highlighting local high school athletes who have overcome obstacles and still succeed not only on the field but also in the community.

Favorite Teams: They are a combination of some of places she has lived and also teams she watched with her dad while growing up: The Charlotte 49ers, The Carolina Tarheels, Indianapolis Colts, Charlotte Bobcats, Carolina Panthers, and the New York Yankees.

Email: dtrotta@wbtv.com