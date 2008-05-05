Delano Little

Hometown: Warner Robins, Georgia
Family: Two children--daughter Whitney and son Jarred
Education: B.S. in Biology and Minor in Communications from Georgia Southern University
Hobbies & Activities: Singing, playing the piano and plenty of golf
Career: 1987-1989 News reporter and sports anchor at WJCL TV 22 in Savannah, Georgia.
1989-Present Sports Reporter and Anchor at WBTV
Honors: Two time National Champion wide receiver at Georgia Southern 1985 and 1986.
1992 RTNDCA Award for Best Sports Reporting
1995 Mid-South Emmy Award winner for Best Sportscast
Email: dlittle@wbtv.com
