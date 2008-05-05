Molly Grantham

Follow Molly on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WBTVMollyGrantham

Or on Twitter: @MollyGrantham

Hometown: Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Pinehurst, NC.

Education: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Family: Molly and her husband live in Charlotte with their daughter Parker, son Hutch & dog Fisher. They adopted Fisher from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control.

Career: Molly anchors WBTV News at 5:30pm and 11:pm. She is an Emmy-winning anchor and investigative reporter who has been named TV News Reporter of the Year for both Carolinas, one of Charlotte's top "40 under 40" and one of Mecklenburg County's "50 Most Influential Women". Molly joined WBTV News in 2003. Prior to working in Charlotte, Molly reported at WLEX-TV in Lexington, Kentucky and WTVD in Raleigh-Durham. She got her start interning at ABC-TV (Australian Broadcast Corporation) in Sydney, Australia.

Stories: Since arriving in 2003, Molly has extensively covered a variety of social issues including gangs, terrorism and the battle to legalize cannabis oil in North Carolina. She has produced and hosted award-winning news documentaries, including one that the NC Gang Investigator's Association made 5,000 DVD copies of to distribute to law enforcement statewide. She is also known for her heart-full stories on local kids facing uphill medical battles. Pediatric cancer is a cause close to her heart. She is constantly featuring amazing kids on her active Facebook page: www.facebook.com/WBTVMollyGrantham

Molly is heavily involved in Charlotte's cancer community because her own family has been hit so hard. She helps emcee Charlotte's “Get Your Rear in Gear” every year for colorectal cancer and is a spokesperson for the Susan G. Komen Charlotte Affiliate to bring attention to breast cancer. Molly helps host the annual "Race for the Cure" (with 20,000 people!) and is Captain of "Team Molly", one of the top ten largest teams of the often times 800+ teams registered. Molly's mom is a proud breast cancer survivor and her grandmother was one. Her great-grandmother died from the disease.

Since her second child was born in late 2014, Molly has started writing about the attempts to keep up with a challenging career, two kids and the constant swirl of life. (You can find those on her Facebook page.)

Honors:

- Molly has won two Emmy Awards (2008 & 2014) and been nominated for nine others.

- Her reports are often honored by RTNDAC (Radio & Television News Directors Association of the Carolinas) and the Associated Press.

- Surprised in 2010 with Charlotte's Susan G. Komen "Promise of One" Award for her passion towards the breast cancer cause.

- An hour-long special she hosted and co-produced, "The Sobering Truth: Underage Drinking in Charlotte", was nationally recognized for Excellence in Reporting.

- Recognized in southeast region (11 states) for "Public Service" in the Green Eyeshade Awards.

- Charlotte viewers regularly name her as "favorite anchor" in various local contests.

Hobbies: Fun fact? Call Molly, "CorkDork!". She doesn't mind. Her hobby is making vintage gifts from wine corks. (Check her website at www.CorkDorkGifts.com or www.facebook.com/CorkDorkGifts!) She also loves black and white photography, reading, writing, surfing and says she's just trying to figure out how to be able to spend every day at the beach while still getting a paycheck.

You can email Molly at mgrantham@wbtv.com