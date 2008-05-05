Jamie Boll

Hometown: Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Raised in Wausau, Wisconsin

Family: Wife, Meredith. Sons, Jacob, Joshua, Sam and Danny.

Pets: Maggie the Yellow Lab, Max the mix.

Education: BA in Broadcast Journalism, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Career: Jamie has been with WBTV since March of 2005 co-anchoring WBTV News First at 4:00 with Brigida Mack and WBTV News at 5:30 with Molly Grantham. He is also one of WBTV's investigative and political reporters. Jamie has also traveled to Arizona to cover the immigration impact on the Carolinas and to India to report on the outsourcing of high tech jobs.

Prior to arriving in Charlotte, Jamie worked for 12 years at WWMT in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He started there as a morning anchor, but for the final 10 years he anchored 5:30, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m. newscasts. He also served as managing editor. He did extensive political and economic reporting as well as traveling to Honduras in the wake of Hurricane Mitch and to Albania and Kosovo to report on the Balkan war.

Jamie's first television job was at WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He started as a news photographer while still going to college. After graduation he became a producer, reporter and eventually anchor.

Honors: Jamie has won numerous awards for his journalism. Three different times the Michigan Association of Broadcasters named the newscast he co-anchored the best in the state. The Michigan Associated Press named him one of the best reporters in the state and several of his individual stories, on topics ranging from health care to the environment to natural disasters, have been honored by peer groups. The awards continued upon his arrival in the Carolinas. Jamie has honored several times for his anchoring and his investigative reporting.

Hobbies: You'll often find Jamie in the bleachers rooting his boys on in the different sports they play. Jamie is also an avid reader, hack golfer and big time NFL, NASCAR and college sports fan.

Email: jboll@wbtv.com

Twitter: @jamiebollwbtv

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Jamie-Boll-WBTV/