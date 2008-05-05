Maureen O'Boyle

Maureen returned to her hometown of Charlotte to join WBTV in the summer of 2004. She co-anchors the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news with Paul Cameron Monday through Friday. She also solo anchors PrimeTime, Charlotte's only newscast at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prior to joining WBTV, Maureen worked on national television, anchoring syndicated programs for Warner Brothers and Twentieth Television, including, "EXTRA" and "A Current Affair." Maureen was also at the helm of her own talk-show for Warner Brothers called "In Person with Maureen."

Hometown Happiness: Maureen and her daughter Keegan are thrilled to live in Charlotte. Keegan is riding her bike on some of the same streets Maureen played on as a child growing up in the Queen City. Charlotte is home to almost all of Maureen's 27 immediate family members. She's number 8 in a family of ten kids. Her brother Tim still works in the business her father Jerry O'Boyle started back in 1970.

Community work: Maureen counts her work in the community as some of her most rewarding assignments. Maureen works with several charities in our region from the foothills and mountains to the Charlotte metro region. She tries to work with charities that reflect her values.

This summer Maureen launched a series of reports, exclusively for WBTV.com/PurpleStride. Each segment highlights how pancreatic cancer has touched the lives of people in our community. With the help of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Charlotte Affiliate, Maureen hopes to bring awareness, funding, and research to a disease that doesn't get a lot of headlines. PanCAN Charlotte says pancreatic cancer is now the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths, surpassing breast cancer deaths in 2016.

Maureen has links below to all of her favorite charities and would like to encourage you to take the step toward giving back. "It has been one of the greatest blessings of my life and my career," Maureen says.

Maureen's work with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina encourages people to give back to the community through monetary and food donations. They also help stock food pantries throughout the Charlotte region in more than 19 counties.

Dress for Success has enlisted Maureen's help in assisting women shine as they transition back into the workforce.

Her work with the Assistance League of Charlotte provides homeless children clothing so they are prepared and excited about learning despite the unique challenges they face.

Through her work with the "Go Red for Women" campaign with the American Heart Association, Maureen tries to educate women on just how real the threat of heart disease to all of us.

Maureen helps the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas by raising awareness of the need to donate blood. Her visits with sick kids in the hospital probably bring Maureen as much joy and cheer as she tries to share with them.

If you've never had the chance to work on a Habitat for Humanity house, it's an incredible gift that will stay with you forever, especially after you meet the grateful families who benefit from your hard work.

Maureen is thankful to all those who have asked for her help in the past and looks forward to helping you in the future.

Whether it is to pass on a story idea, or if in need of help for your local school or charity, please write to Maureen. She would love to hear from you: moboyle@wbtv.com.