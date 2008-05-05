Paul Cameron

Hometown: Born in Pauls Valley, OK; grew up in St. Mary's County, Maryland; graduated high school in Los Angeles, California, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Florida in 1975.

Family: Married with two children.

Career: Paul began broadcasting in radio news, sports and disc jockey work for WRUF AM&FM, Gainesville, Florida. He interned in the television news department at WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida. In March 1976, Paul accepted a full-time job as weekend sportscaster at WJXT and two years later, became Sports Director. He joined WBTV in June 1981. Paul became play-by-play announcer for televised ACC basketball games and hosted the regionally syndicated ACC Sports Center show. On September 2, 1996, Paul became WBTV News Anchor for 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00pm newscasts.

Honors: Has won numerous AP and RTNDAC "Best Newscast" awards, including named Charlotte's Best News Anchor. Honored for his reporting work with Charlotte's Crime Stoppers program. Sent to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2002 to report on Carolina based Marines guarding Taliban and al-Qaeda prisoners. Paul has cornered a number of one-on-one notable interviews-- George W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, Rev. Billy Graham, Margaret Thatcher, Jesse Helms, Luciano Pavarotti, and the late Jesse Owens. He has covered political conventions, Super Bowls, and airline bankruptcy proceedings. While in Sports, he won AP, UPI and RTNDAC "Best Sports" awards ten times. He has an Emmy Award for a special on Jacksonville University in 1978. Named as broadcaster of the year by the NC Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. Recently named "Best Local TV Anchor" in 2006 by Creative Loafing.

Community Involvement: Paul has served on the board of the Harris YMCA and is currently involved working with the Peninsula Charity Foundation.

Hobbies: Avid tennis player, water skier, and underwater photographer. Plays acoustic guitar and alto saxophone. Loves to read, write and work on computers and cars.

Email: pcameron@wbtv.com