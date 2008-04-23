Spring Portobello & Grilled Asparagus Platter - | WBTV Charlotte

Spring Portobello & Grilled Asparagus Platter

Sonoma Modern American
gold raisin balsamic, shaved sheeps milk cheese

Portobello
8 portobello caps
4 T balsamic vinegar
1 clove garlic sliced
2 T olive oil
Toss altogether. Marinate 2 hours minimum. Season and grill over medium heat. Cool and cut in ¾" dice.

Asparagus
2 # farmers market asparagus break off stems and blanched 30 seconds
zest of 2 lemons
2 cloves garlic chopped
2 T olive oil
1 T chopped parsley
1 T chopped rosemary
salt and pepper
Toss altogether and season. Grill to char out side but not over cook.

Gold Raisins
½ cup gold raisins or sultanas
½ cup raisin balsamic (if you can't find this use regular or white balsamic)
1 bay leaf
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Bring raisins, bay and vinegar to a boil and steep until cool. Top with oil.

Assemble
Stack asparagus like a log cabin. Put portobello's in and around the asparagus. Spoon over the raisins. Using a peeler shave sheep's milk cheese over as much as you would like. Other hard cheeses may be used (parmesan, romano, manchego). Garnish with fresh herbs. Serve and Enjoy!!!!!

