Spring Portobello & Grilled Asparagus Platter

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Sonoma Modern American

Spring Portobello and Grilled Asparagus Platter

gold raisin balsamic, shaved sheeps milk cheese

Portobello

8 portobello caps

4 T balsamic vinegar

1 clove garlic sliced

2 T olive oil

Toss altogether. Marinate 2 hours minimum. Season and grill over medium heat. Cool and cut in ¾" dice.

Asparagus

2 # farmers market asparagus break off stems and blanched 30 seconds

zest of 2 lemons

2 cloves garlic chopped

2 T olive oil

1 T chopped parsley

1 T chopped rosemary

salt and pepper

Toss altogether and season. Grill to char out side but not over cook.

Gold Raisins

½ cup gold raisins or sultanas

½ cup raisin balsamic (if you can't find this use regular or white balsamic)

1 bay leaf

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Bring raisins, bay and vinegar to a boil and steep until cool. Top with oil.

Assemble

Stack asparagus like a log cabin. Put portobello's in and around the asparagus. Spoon over the raisins. Using a peeler shave sheep's milk cheese over as much as you would like. Other hard cheeses may be used (parmesan, romano, manchego). Garnish with fresh herbs. Serve and Enjoy!!!!!