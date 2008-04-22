Signing Day - | WBTV Charlotte

Feb 6, 2008

Signing Day

Anson Senior
Willis Ingram-- Fayetteville State

Ashbrook
Travis MacManus-- Gardner-Webb
Jarrell Gaynor-- Livingstone

Bandys
Kyle Flynn-- Mars Hill

Butler
Spencer Adams-- Clemson
Matt Benson-- Washington & Lee
Robert Blanton-- Notre Dame
Kenneth Boulware-- Catawba
Jarrett Boykin-- Virginia Tech
Mickey Brewer-- Presbyterian
Jacob Charest-- Illinois
Ray Frost-- Livingstone
Jayson Green-- Lenior-Rhyne
Blake Peterson-- Gardner-Webb
Eddie Whitley-- Virginia Tech

Central Cabarrus
Mack McCormick-- Presbyterian
Darius Moore-- N.C. A&T

Charlotte Christian
Chris James-- Richmond
Brandon Robinson-- Liberty
Lee Rose-- Richmond
Josh Thompson-- William & Mary

Charlotte Latin
Ben Ashcraft-- Yale
Brenton Bersin-- Wofford
Braden Hanson-- North Carolina
Greg Schuster-- Liberty

Chester
Gene McCaskill-- Kentucky
C.C. Whitlock-- South Carolina

Concord
Clint Scarborough-- Louisburg Community College
Norman Young-- Hutchinson Community College

Crest
Dwayne Maddox-- N.C. State

East Burke
Darian Pearson-- N.C. Central

East Meck
Octavius Hough-- Catawba
Devin Johnson-- Gardner-Webb
Andre Labinowicz-- Elon
Harrison Martin-- Gardner-Webb
Michael Mayhew-- N.C. A&T
Tommy Wallace-- N.C. Central

Fred T Foard
Jon Teague-- Navy

Forest Hills
Garrett Mills-- Wingate

Fort Mill
Chris Billingslea-- The Citadel

Hickory
Austin Johnson-- Tennessee

Hopewell
Chris Gilbert-- Kent State

Hunter Huss
Stedman Gardner-- St. Augustine's

Independence
Shannon Andrews-- Livingstone
Keytwan Briggs-- Wingate
Mario Carter-- N.C. State
Rod Chisholm-- Appalachian State
Freddie Mungo-- Campbell
Makiri Pugh-- Georgia
Erik Thompson-- UNC Pembroke
Fernando White-- N.C. A&T
Raquan Wooden-- UNC Pembroke

Lake Norman
Tyler McRorie-- Campbell

Lincolnton
Demery Brewer-- Appalachian State
C.J. Wilson-- N.C. State

Mooresville
Jamel Allison-- UNC Pembroke
Chris Beaver-- James Madison

North Gaston
A.J. Blue-- UNC
Princeton Brook-- Catawba
Josh Clark-- East Carolina
Chase Gamble-- Newberry
Josh Shanks-- Newberry

North Iredell
Lloyd Leach-- N.C. Central

North Meck
Brian Merrifield-- Colgate

Olympic
Kevin Flanagan-- Army
Andrew Wallace-- N.C. State

Providence Day
Brian Davis-- Presbyterian

Richmond Senior
Matt Blades-- Furman
Jeremy Harden-- Coastal Carolina
Justin Ward-- Elon
Derrick Wiley-- S.C. State

Robinson
R.J. Mattes-- N.C. State

St. Stephens
Will Joseph-- Lenoir-Rhyne
Evan Short-- Gardner-Webb

Salisbury
Ibn Ali-- Western Carolina

Shelby
Lanston Tanyi-- Appalachian State
Aaron Briscoe-- Lenoir-Rhyne

South Iredell
Anthony Thwaites-- Lenoir-Rhyne

Statesville
Trevor Green-- Mars Hill
Jarvis Knox-- Mars Hill
Greg Samuel-- St. Augustine's
Adrian Sloan-- St. Augustine's

Sun Valley
Maurice Bryan-- Gardner-Webb
Alex Johnson-- N.C. Central
Shane Outen-- Wingate
Decona Roberts-- N.C. Central
Josh Smith-- Greensboro College

Vance
Lavadrick Farrar-- Wofford
Isaac Mcreynolds-- Campbell
Daniel Spisak-- Furman

Victory Christian
Justin Duhaney-- N.C. A&T
Justin Lloyd-- Appalachian State
Alvin Dale Riley-- Elon
William Rayvon Stanback-- UNC Pembroke

Watauga
Eric Breitenstein-- Wofford

Weddington
Justin Litaker-- Wingate
Colin Wint-- Davidson

West Charlotte
Tyrone Craig-- Shaw
Michael Kimble-- Virginia Union
Dylon May-- UNC Pembroke
Quay Long-- N.C. A&T
Darius Thomas-- Gardner-Webb
Jordan Woods-- Gardner-Webb

West Iredell
Bobby Morrison-- Catawba
Patrick Moss-- Gardner-Webb

West Meck
Dave Harris-- Winston-Salem State
Richard Brannon-- College of DuPage

West Rowan
Justin Avery-- UNC Pembroke

