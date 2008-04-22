CMS Announces Athletic Eligibility Committee

This afternoon, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has announced a new committee to investigate athletic eligibility.

CMS superintendent Peter Gorman has just released names of the 24 committee members who will tackle eligibility standards in the school district.

Notable names on the list include Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Darrel Stephens and Charlotte Regional Sports Commission Chair Jeff Beaver.

Other members include CMS employees, former athletes, a pastor and a judge.

The committee will offer recommendations to help rid CMS of ineligible athletes cheating to play sports at certain schools.

"The committee will be focused on and what we can to expand and take it to a new level," Gorman said.

The committee's first meeting will be February 7th.

Gorman will approve the recommendations and they will be in place by the beginning of next school year.