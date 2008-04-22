Recent Concord High School Graduate Cydney Clanton was given a huge honor of being named to the East Cannon Cup Team!

Some past junior golfers to play in this national All-Star tournament include Tiger Woods, Stewart Cink, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel and this years women's US Open champion, Christie Kerr.

Clanton is one of 40 golfers who competed July 30th through August 2nd in Tennessee. It's the best junior golfers from the East versus the best from the West in a mixed team match play format over three days.