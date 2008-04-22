Child Struck With Gun During Home Invasion

Apr 22, 2008

Police in Charlotte are searching for two men who broke into a family's home and struck a child with a pistol.

It happened around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Burbank Drive.

The child, who police think is about 12-years old, was not seriously hurt.

The mother said two men forced their way into the home, covered, their faces, and hit the child.

Police say they ran from the scene after the attack.

Right now police think these could be the same two men involved in other home invasions.