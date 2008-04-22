Vases Stolen from Gastonia Cemetery - | WBTV Charlotte

Vases Stolen from Gastonia Cemetery

Apr 17, 2008

Right now, Gastonia police are looking for hundreds of vases stolen from a cemetery.

The vases are brass.

They were taken from the Gaston Memorial Park and they say this is at least the third time it has happened.

They have engravings, so police are notifying pawn shops.

The cemetery says it will replace all the vases for free.

