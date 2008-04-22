One Still on the Loose Following Mooresville Bank Robbery, Chase

Apr 16, 2008

Two down, one still on the run after three suspects robbed a bank and lead police on a chase, then crashed a car.

The three are accused of robbing the Mooresville Savings Bank in Huntersville, then crashing their car on Beatties Ford Road near I-85.

Shonn McCain was arrested yesterday.

Kelvin Moss was taken into custody today.

Moss was released from prison on a murder conviction just last year.

A third suspect is still on the run.