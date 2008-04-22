Part 4: Understanding Internet Shorthand

Alright moms and dads, say you are doing everything you are supposed to.
The computer is in a central location where you can monitor internet access.
You check out their pages.
You keep an eye on who they're talking with and how much time is spent online.
But do you understand what they're saying when you see the messages?
There is a whole language out there, codes and shorthand, familiar to those who chat on a regular basis.
For those of you who just periodically check, we've created a quiz.
Your teenager is chatting with someone online and you walk over to see what she's up to.
She types "P911."
What does it mean?
a- she's talking about homework, directing a classmate to page 911.
b- she's letting her friend know she'll be away from the computer for a minute to use the bathroom.
c- she's warning whomever is on the other end of that chat to watch what they say because you are around.
If you guessed C, you're right.
P911 is code for Parent Alert.
There are more.
PAL- Parents Are Listening
PAW- Parents Are Watching
CD9- Code nine, parents are around.
It goes on and on.
You're not going to start spending hours online each day to learn the lingo, but there are resources available to help figure some of it out.
We pulled these examples off www.netlingo.com.
You can't be with your kids all the time and they are very often going to be online.
Banning from the internet or these social networking sites may not be a realistic answer for your family.
But you can educate yourself on what is going on in their lives, and educate them on how to make smart, safe choices.
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>