Part 3: Parents Get on Board with MySpace Class

Talk to your kids about the dangers they might face online. Don't let them be caught off guard. Let them know they can talk to you.

Where were you in your life, when you thought, "I am starting to understand this email thing."

Today's teens have never been without computers and email. It's just always been their way of life.

So, parents, get on board.

Facebook used to just be for college and high school students. Now, just like MySpace, anyone can have a page, including you.