Part 2: Easy to Fake... Easy to Prey Upon

Last week the social networking website Facebook reached an agreement with New York's Attorney General.

As part of the agreement, Facebook will enforce tougher safeguards against obscene content and sexual predators using the site.

You heard the high schoolers say that people are always asking to be added as your "friend".

Two months ago we started an experiment.

One of our producers created a MySpace page that said she was 15-years-old.

She also said she wanted to meet sexy guys who weren't afraid of sexy girls.

This was just a test to see what happens if your teen puts him or herself out there even just a little.

The results over the next two months surprised us in both a good and bad way.