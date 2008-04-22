Part 1: Panel Discusses Social Networking's Implications

We're about to address an issue that could very well be the divider between this generation of teens and their parents. We are talking about social networking sites, mainly MySpace and Facebook.

In this segment of the show, we assembled a studio panel, a group of teens willing to talk openly about this issue.

As parents you don't need to *just* worry about your kids getting picked on by bullies at lunch, or sneaking out of the house to meet up with a boy from math class.

We now live in a world where the bad guys, from bullies to sexual predators, can come right into your home.

Kids aren't just passing notes in class with nasty rumors about other students anymore. They are now blogging about each other for the world to see.

Our teen panel makes that very clear.