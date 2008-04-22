Part 1: Panel Discusses Social Networking's Implications

We're about to address an issue that could very well be the divider between this generation of teens and their parents. We are talking about social networking sites, mainly MySpace and Facebook.
In this segment of the show, we assembled a studio panel, a group of teens willing to talk openly about this issue.
As parents you don't need to *just* worry about your kids getting picked on by bullies at lunch, or sneaking out of the house to meet up with a boy from math class.
We now live in a world where the bad guys, from bullies to sexual predators, can come right into your home.
Kids aren't just passing notes in class with nasty rumors about other students anymore. They are now blogging about each other for the world to see.
Our teen panel makes that very clear.
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The UMBC Retrievers pulled off the previously impossible Friday night, making NCAA tournament history in Charlotte by upsetting Virginia, 74-54, before an absolutely shocked crowd at the Spectrum Center.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
The sea of festive folks in green packed bars and restaurants throughout Uptown, not only boosting business profits, but to bring people together and showcase unity, one of the themes behind St. Patrick’s Day.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal car crash in west Charlotte Saturday morning. The crash occurred in the 8700 block of Moores Chapel Road at Tilden Road around 10:30 a.m. Police say a pedestrian was struck during the crash.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga until midnight. You could see thunderstorms containing large hail and gusty winds.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>
Several others are being sought on outstanding warrants issued after the drug transactions.More >>