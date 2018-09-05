Molly's Kids: Facebook live tour

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today's September "story" is a Facebook live tour. It'll start at 11 am. Come back then for exclusive video of something already under construction that will eventually help kids fighting cancer not just in the Charlotte-area, but around the country.
This brick is your sneak peek to what we'll see live at 11 am. A nurse and doctor are ready to meet up and talk with us live to walk us through it all. Pretty cool. See you in a couple hours.
-Molly
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
**Editor's note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it's written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.