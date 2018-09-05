Woman shot to death north of uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman was found shot to death in a home north of uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the scene unfolded around 7 a.m. on Newcastle Street, just off of LaSalle Street, after a man inside the home called 911.
Medic pronounced the woman dead on scene.
Police believe the shooting was domestic related and that the woman and suspect were in some type of relationship.
CMPD says they are interviewing the suspect, whose name was not released.
"We believe there was multiple shots fired," police say.
A potential motive was not released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.
