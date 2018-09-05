Watermain break closes busy Salisbury street

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Drivers on West Innes Street in Salisbury are dealing with a road closure, while neighbors on Parkview Circle are waking up to heavy traffic on the normally quiet street.
City of Salisbury maintenance crews are working to repair a broken watermain on West Innes near Krispy Kreme and the Medicine Shoppe, closing the road.
There is no word from the city on how long the detour will be in place.
Drivers coming from the west can turn left on Merritt Avenue, right on Parkview, right on Grove, and then left back onto West Innes. Drivers coming from the east can turn right on Grove, left on Parkview, left on Merritt, and right back to West Innes.
