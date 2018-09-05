Crash brings down power pole, closes east Charlotte road

Lane blocked as crews repair power pole
By | September 5, 2018 at 9:20 AM EST - Updated September 5 at 7:45 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A car crashed into a power pole in east Charlotte early overnight, closing a road for a time.

The wreck happened around 11:53 p.m. on The Plaza at Shannonhouse Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted about the wreck around 5 a.m., saying delays were expected throughout the morning. The road reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

No large power outages were reported in the area.

There's no word on whether the driver will be charged.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 