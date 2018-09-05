Crash brings down power pole, closes east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A car crashed into a power pole in east Charlotte early overnight, closing a road for a time.
The wreck happened around 11:53 p.m. on The Plaza at Shannonhouse Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted about the wreck around 5 a.m., saying delays were expected throughout the morning. The road reopened just before 7:30 a.m.
No large power outages were reported in the area.
There's no word on whether the driver will be charged.
No serious injuries were reported.
