Tropical Storm hits Gulf Coast, one dead

TROPICAL STORM GORDON: Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall bringing powerful winds and storm surge. One death has been reported and we're hearing it was a child. Kristen Miranda is getting details and video from the states that are impacted. It was an intense night for those who were hit directly.
A York County woman is accused of murdering her 64 year old husband by poisoning his drinking water with eye drops.
LIVE: More than 700 members of the United States Marine Corps will be in Charlotte today, for the start of Marine Week! This is the Queen City's first time hosting this five-day event.
A group of about 90 doctors who broke away from Atrium Health's Medical Group -- will open their first offices today. Tryon Medical Partners will be opening eight clinics across the area by December 1.
We're getting reaction from you about the Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Getting breakfast ready for you children right now? There's a new warning to tell you about Honey Smacks cereal at 6:45 a.m.
WEATHER CHANGES: Our meteorologists have been watching Tropical Storm Gordon and can report it should not have a direct or indirect impact on our weather. So it will continue to be hot and humid. When will any fall-like weather get here? Watch for the forecast from Meteorologist Al Conklin!.
