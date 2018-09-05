Person shot in NoDa, bullets fired into nearby home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A shooting that left one person seriously injured in east Charlotte Tuesday night is connected to another nearby shooting, police say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the intersection of North Tryon Street and Matheson Avenue at 9:05 p.m.
Officials say a person was located with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. An initial investigation reveals the shooting originated in the area of Anderson Street and North Davidson Street.
Nearby, in the 900 block of Anderson Street, a woman's home was shot into. No one was injured in the shooting.
The name of the person shot on N Tryon Street has not been released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.