Forever Family: Meet Jonathon

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WBTV) - On this week's Forever Family segment today, we went on a kayak ride with Jonathon at Osceola Lake Mountain Cottages in Hendersonville, where I got to talk to this level headed and lovingly pleasant teen about the love he feels for his brother and what he wants to be when he grows-up, which was actually a BIG surprise for ME! Yes, Jonathon and I have a lot in common!!



We hope his forecast is predicting a Forever Family in the very near future. To learn more about adopting Jonathon and his brother, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.